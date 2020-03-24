What's there to do during COVID-19? Drive-in movies, manatee virtual events, and more

Know of more events, or have any tips and tricks? Let us know! Leave a comment below or e-mail us at info@beacononlinenews.com
The new virus known as COVID-19 has shaken up life around the globe, derailing all our previous routines and requiring the advent of new ones. Here are some suggestions of local activities to keep away a COVID-19-caused mental malaise.
Drive-in movies at Epic Theater, 939 Hollywood Boulevard in Deltona
Epic Theaters in Deltona is showing two movies a night outside, using the parking area to stage the drive-in theater spots. Tickets are available to purchase on their site. Showtimes are 8 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. every day.
For the upcoming week, Tuesday, March 24 to Thursday, March 26, the new live-action flick Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled for 8 p.m. and Bloodshot, an action film starring Vin Diesel is set for 10:45 p.m.
Beginning Friday, March 27, the theater will rotate their line-up daily between Dolittle (rated PG), Fantasy Island (PG-13), Back to the Future (PG), and Jaws (PG).
To find out more, visit the links below.
https://www.facebook.com/EPICofWestVolusia/
https://epictheatres.com/location/west-volusia
Volusia County Public Library
The Volusia County Public Library system offers curbside pick-up services for up to twenty items. To make a reservation, go to the online catalog, or call your local branch location.
There is also a vast amount of library materials available online. All outstanding library fines have been suspended — residents who do not have a library card can call their local branch to arrange for one over the phone.
The library system also hosts a 10:30 a.m. live feed of their popular storytime readings through their Facebook.
To find out more, visit the links below.
https://www.facebook.com/volusialibrary/
https://www.volusia.org/services/community-services/library-services.stml (full list of locations and phone numbers)
Athens Theater story time
Actors, directors, and friends of the historic Athens Theatre in DeLand have also taken to Facebook for nightly bedtime stories for kids, streamed live every night at 7 p.m.
To find out more, visit the link below.
https://www.facebook.com/AthensTheatre
Save the Manatee Club virtual event
Wednesday, March 25, is Manatee Appreciation Day, and the non-profit Save the Manatee Club is putting on an all-day virtual event on Facebook for the occasion.
From 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the group will share manatee facts and videos, hold quizzes, contests, and question-and-answer sessions all around Florida’s favorite gentle giant.
The group is also promoting continued care at 24/7 manatee rescue and rehabilitation facilities, which may become understaffed due to the situation regarding the coronavirus.
To find out more, visit the links below.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2529245917333355/
https://www.facebook.com/SavetheManateeClub
https://www.savethemanatee.org/
Marine Science Center
Monday through Friday at 1 p.m., the Marine Science Center at New Smyrna Beach hosts a live broadcast for education and entertainment, often starring some of the sea turtle that are rehabilitated there.
To find out more, visit Volusia County Community Information on Facebook, or click here.
Curbside ordering
Downtown DeLand offers up curbside pick-up for restaurants, but many other locations throughout West Volusia are still offering take-out and delivery. Remember to support your local businesses during this tough time!
To find out more, visit the links below.
https://www.deland.org/news/coronavirus-information-page
Donate blood
Blood drives are active as people prepare for a hit to the healthcare system. Call or go online to make an appointment. West Volusia blood centers:
Biomat — 344 E New York Ave Suite #344, DeLand 386-736-3385
One Blood — 1730 South Woodland Blvd, Deland 386-734-4447
CSL Plasma — 2404 S Volusia Ave, Orange City 386-917-1808
Or visit online to see where One Blood’s mobile donation center will be next!
Click here for the DeLand area.
Click here for DeBary and surrounding areas.
Sew masks
Several locals have banded together to sew masks for healthcare professionals as demand skyrockets past available supply. Call your local fabric shop — we have reports that some are even selling pre-cut masks in need of sewing!
Lake Woodruff
While all state parks have been closed, many city parks are still open to the public, as well as Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge in DeLeon Springs.
