FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools has announced its 2021 Turn Around Award student recipients. These students have shown dramatic improvement in grades, behavior, attitude and/or citizenship. Each student received a personalized certificate signed by Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz and School Board Chairwoman Linda Cuthbert.
Superintendent Fritz and School Board Vice Chairwoman Jamie Haynes offered their congratulations during the program. Mainstreet Community Bank and the Daytona Tortugas assisted FUTURES in sponsoring the event, which provided a meal for all attendees.
Here are the middle-school students.