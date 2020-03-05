County Chairman Kelley has somewhat figured out that the sales-tax referendum went down in flames because few people trust the county. Of course it was not his fault. Everyone else screwed up. No one trusted the county or its past messages, so they are planning a new campaign with a familiar message.
Trust us: More sales tax will fund environmental improvements. “The first 9 years’ money will widen roads for the Margaritaville developers,” they forgot to say. Most voters neither live in, nor asked for expansion of, developments in the 11th Street swamps, so few voters were really interested.
Trust us: SunRail will come up to DeLand Junction. It is in Phase 2. Years later, with Chairman Kelley having competed to out-botch
and out-stall Chairman Davis, we are still waiting.
Trust us: We will maintain the courthouse clock. It is the most basic icon of the county, and works about as reliably. Before the repairs, I could hear the chimes from home, more than a mile away. On nice nights with the windows open, I could even hear them from inside the house. I can see the courthouse clock directly out my office windows. Hearing it with the windows closed
is another thing entirely.
Trust us: We worked hard on Votran. It would cost too much to extend bus routes to the Tanger shopping complex. What? It costs nothing? Well, no rush, it would mostly just benefit the
help anyway.
Trust us: The Ocean Center will not require tax money. It will support itself. And please, do not look at the portion of the budget where we transfer several million property-tax dollars over to its “enterprise fund.”
Trust us: We are your representatives. Come talk to us. If you use 3 minutes, including our interruptions, we will show you exactly how much respect we have. “Suffice it to say we prefer taxpayer money over taxpayer blabber.”
Trust us: We spend money wisely. So you can overlook all the money we burned having that special election in 2019. We learned so little, we will try the same thing again.
Sure, trust was an issue back then. But maybe it will not be a problem in 2020. Otherwise, when Chairman Kelley sends the lackeys out asking taxpayers to “trust us” again, you know what
the taxpayers will be thinking — this show has not aged well or improved in reruns.
— Andrews is a DeLand-area attorney and a longtime government critic. For purposes of the column, he finds it convenient that there is so much government to criticize.