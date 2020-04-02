I seem to recall an old theory that people who do evil shrink from public observation, while those doing good have no such shyness. Our governments regularly remind me that the old theory is correct.
As I write this, there is much fear of a coronavirus circulating. It is said to spread fairly easily between people who are close together.
For some vulnerable populations, it has a high mortality rate.
It also has a two-week incubation period. That means you could attend a County Council meeting, visit a school or day care, or return from a trip, and not even know for two weeks.
The state is supposedly tracking cases. You may question how effective the tracking is, when they have fewer than 1,000 actual tests in a county of more than a half-million. I guess you could just trust them.
Lack of real information could explain why they have been reluctant to tell us such details as what city the cases were in, or where the sick folks had been.
After all, if you were exposed and had no way to check, you might panic and go hide in the dark. Some credit has to go to Sheriff Chitwood for spilling the beans at least as to the affected cities.
Certainly, I can give no thanks to the feds. They turned away test kits offered by the World Health Organization, and disbanded the pandemic-response team. Then, they announced that criticism of their slow response was a hoax.
But you cannot blame the feds much for our own state officials' preference for secrecy.
Right now, Florida has more than 20 million people. It has tested a couple of thousand of them, and has kept the results largely under wraps.
I guess that not testing people is one way to keep the number of confirmed cases down. The problem is that unconfirmed cases can spread the disease just as well. Better, even, since they see no need to stay indoors.
So far, Florida’s main weapon against the disease seems to be willful blindness.
Our political leaders are shutting their eyes and chanting “La, la, la” as though all is well.
And, if ignorance is bliss, at least I can guess what the pols are thinking — they want us all to be happy. Or sick, I guess.
— Andrews is a DeLand-area attorney and a longtime government critic. For purposes of the column, he finds it convenient that there is so much government to criticize.