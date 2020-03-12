The United States is about to be forced to learn some very hard and painful lessons involving our health care and economic systems. We are woefully unprepared for them, and at their core is the man we have in charge.
As Nobel laureate Paul Krugman described it, “If you set out to design the worst possible leader for a crisis, it would be Trump. Aggressively ignorant, lashes out at anyone who tells him what he doesn’t want to hear and — tragically — with a large following of Americans who believe what he says. So he isn’t just failing to respond to the crisis, he’s actively blocking anyone else’s efforts to respond — and he’s giving bad advice that millions will follow, making things worse.”
Since the initial government response to the appearance of the coronavirus on U.S. soil, the U.S. stock market has lost more than 5,000 points, close to 20 percent of its value. Admittedly, some portion (20 percent? 25 percent?) of that drop has occurred because of conflict among the OPEC nations over oil production and a drastic drop in the price of a barrel of oil.
But, the bulk of the drop-off is because the people who are behind the ups and downs of the stock market recognize the American president is being untruthful about the pandemic, contradicting his own subject-matter experts. That inconsistency has spooked the living daylights out of them. They recognize the USA has an incompetent moron running things, and they are running away from that as fast as their dollars will carry them.
The toll on the economy is, and will be, catastrophic. We can only hope that doesn’t pale in comparison to the human devastation we will certainly experience. Ignoring the president, the subject-matter experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and leading medical institutions state, unequivocally, the epidemic in the U.S. has exceeded the capacity for containment, and mitigating it to the degree possible is the only hope.
Several members of Congress have been exposed, and are self-quarantining. They have that luxury. The line cook at your favorite local restaurant almost certainly does not. Think about that for a minute.
This pandemic is the most salient argument in favor of many of the programs progressives have supported for 100 years. Universal access to medical care and paid sick leave would go a lot further to ameliorate this outbreak than all the lies told by this president combined.
— White, a retired fire services chief in South Florida, lives in Orange City. Send email to info@beacononlinenews.com.