In the post-World War II era, the Republican Party was often in exile from Congress for causing the Great Depression. Fighting went on for control of the party between the Wall Street money folks and the crazies of the John Birch Society wing of the party.
The crazies almost gained control of the Republican Party with the nomination of Barry Goldwater for president in 1964. They then gained control of the party in 1980 with the election of Ronald Reagan to the presidency, and had the first Republican majority in the Senate in 26 years.
This was accomplished with the help of the Southern bigots George Wallace had taken from the Democratic Party, who were welcomed into the Republican Party by Richard Nixon after the passage of civil-rights legislation in the 1960s.
The crazies have run the Republican Party ever since. The election of Reagan left the Wall Street wing of the party out in the cold. At that point, unions and blue-collar Americans were still the backbone and the heart of the Democratic Party. Reagan and Republicans made massive, successful efforts to curtail those people’s power in American politics.
In 1992, Bill Clinton “triangulated” to win election to the presidency. What that really entailed was him welcoming into the party the Wall Street crowd that had previously controlled the Republicans. That threw the traditional New Deal/Great Society grassroots of the party under the bus.
Since 1992, the United States has had crazy Republicans and Wall Street Republican-Lite parties as their sole political choices. The New Deal/Great Society grassroots of the traditional Democratic Party ceased to exist, and has had no representation for the past 30 years.
That is what made the current disaster of a presidency even possible. Those people are looking for someone to represent them. They believe they have found him in Sen. Bernie Sanders. They are not wrong, but the Republican Lite (re: Clinton) wing of the Democratic Party is apoplectic about the possibility of Sanders being the nominee. They have succumbed to the Republican “socialist” intimidation.
The Democratic National Committee is engaging in machinations not so different from what they engaged in to scuttle Bernie in 2016. They need to take a look at where the youth of this country are leading.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is not the answer. For those who just can’t bring themselves to support Bernie, Sen. Liz Warren is the middle-road answer. And, she is a woman. Now is the time for that to matter.
— White, a retired fire services chief in South Florida, lives in Orange City. Send email to info@beacononlinenews.com.