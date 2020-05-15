This is the second column in a three-part series by Quint Studer, author of Building a Vibrant Community: How Citizen-Powered Change Is Reshaping America.
“None of us has the luxury of choosing our challenges. Fate and history provide them for us. Our job is to meet the tests we are presented.”
Jay Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, spoke these words recently in a conversation with David Wessel of The Brookings Institution.
None of us would have chosen to be tested this way. But since it has happened, it’s time to get to work and start tackling these challenges head-on.
Community leaders are being called to be more thoughtful, bold and collaborative than we’ve ever been before. It’s time to answer that call.
We need to get everyone — government, business leaders, and citizens — engaged in the essential work of moving forward into a future where we won’t just survive, but thrive.
We need to put a framework in place for making decisions and resolve to have the discipline to stick to that framework.
Over and over again, we see that there are four critical areas that improve quality of life and work together as “gears” to drive a community forward:
1. Placemaking (Vibrant
Downtown)
Creating a vibrant downtown is pivotal to creating the “sense of place” that attracts talent and investment. This will continue to be true in the future.
Yes, people may have gotten accustomed to shopping online, but they’ll still want a great place to go, a place where everybody knows their name.
They’ll want great restaurants to dine in, coffee shops where they can reconnect with old friends, cool boutiques and stores.
As you consider how to spend public money, keep placemaking firmly in mind. Use public dollars as a catalyst for private investment downtown or other areas where citizens and visitors tend to gather.
Make sure you can show return on investment upfront. It’s always been true that private investment drives growth. It’s the key to job creation and a strong, sustainable tax base.
2. Economic
Development
Ask yourself: How can we help our small businesses thrive?
Business owners may assume customers will come back when mandates are lifted, but the reality is that for many, things will never return to the old normal.
Owners will need help adapting to the “future normal” — and to do that, we’re going to need each other.
In times of crisis, we can see why having an engaged and galvanized business community is crucial.
All businesses are interconnected: When one struggles, there is a domino effect.
More than ever, organizations like Chambers of Commerce are in a unique position to lead. It’s up to them to bring businesses together so they can collaborate, problem-solve, and take a leadership role in moving the community forward.
3. Civic Education
The only change that will succeed long-term is citizen-powered change. Without widespread and enthusiastic buy-in, initiatives will fail. It’s crucial that we engage people upfront. That means asking, “What do you want the community to look like?”
And it means educating them on what they can become and on what it takes to get there. Bring in experts to help people see the way forward. When people “get it,” they get behind it.
In Pensacola, we have the CivicCon lecture series, which has proved wildly successful, with more than 300 citizens at each event and more than 5,000 live video views for each session.
Having people together hearing the message at the same time from experts on some of our most pressing community problems has been powerful.
Not only does it promote buy-in, it helps stamp out negativity (as they are armed with good information), and it creates a common language for having good discussions.
4. Education
(Early Learning)
A strong talent base is essential to creating a strong community. That begins with a well-trained population — and that begins when citizens are very young.
Economist John A. List says the one reliable economic indicator for the long-run vitality of a community is the optimal development of a young child’s brain.
This is why it’s so important to treat not just the symptoms (low graduation rates) but also the root causes (low kindergarten readiness, especially in underserved populations).
In Pensacola, we’ve partnered with the University of Chicago to ensure that the parents of every baby born in Escambia County get an early intervention aimed at educating them on the brain-building benefits of talking, reading, singing, and playing with infants and young children.
And, early research is showing that the interventions a) are successful in boosting parent knowledge of infant language and cognitive development, and b) fit into the context of regular maternity care.
— Studer of Strong Towns is founder of Pensacola’s Studer Community Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the community’s quality of life. Strong Towns is an international movement dedicated to making communities across the United States and Canada financially strong and resilient.