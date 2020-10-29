Sheriff endorses Hospital Authority candidates

Editor, The Beacon:
As Volusia County sheriff, my No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our county and everyone in it.
That’s why I'm endorsing Judy Craig and Jennifer Coen for the West Volusia Hospital Authority.
In my opinion, it’s important for all of our residents to have access to life-improving health care.
Living in a healthier community benefits every single one of us, and both Judy and Jennifer will work diligently to make sure that all residents of West Volusia have access to the health care services that they need.
I believe the West Volusia Hospital Authority is especially beneficial right now with so many people facing economic hardship due to the impact of COVID-19.
Voting is one of our most fundamental responsibilities, and no matter which candidates you support, it is critical that you exercise your right to vote this election. It's my hope, however, that you'll strongly consider both Judy Craig and Jennifer Coen for the West Volusia Hospital Authority.
Mike Chitwood
— Chitwood is Volusia County’s elected sheriff.