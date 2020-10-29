Residents sound off days before election: Urges votes for Volusia Forever and ECHO

Editor, The Beacon:
As we draw close to the 2020 election with all the conflicts and bluster, I worry that the citizens of Volusia County will miss one of the true opportunities we have to renew two proposals that have done so much for our county with so little pain to our pocketbooks.
Volusia Forever and ECHO have made Volusia County a special place. Many extra things have been done to improve our quality of life and preserve our environmental treasures.
Volusia Forever and ECHO are relatively painless additions to our tax bill, administered by a dedicated group of citizens to make living here nicer for all of us.
Please vote yes for Volusia Forever and ECHO. Keep Volusia special and forward-thinking with the goal to preserve and enhance our beautiful county.
Saundra H. Gray
DeBary