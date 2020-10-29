Residents sound off days before election: A president’s lies matter

Editor, The Beacon:
Growing up in rural southwestern Volusia County, I remember a hunter who lied so much that folks said his hounds wouldn’t even come to him, because they couldn’t trust him. Others said he would rather climb a tree to tell a lie than stand on the ground to tell the truth.
Reminds me of Trump. Tall tales may be entertaining, but when a president deliberately lies, it can be disastrous.
Trump claims he is the “law and order” candidate, but has demonstrated total disregard for the rule of law, the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, our tax laws, nepotism laws, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and sexual-predation laws. He commuted Roger Stone’s sentence.
Trump has stated that he will eliminate our national debt, despite the massive red ink after big tax cuts for the wealthy. Maybe he wants the U.S. to declare bankruptcy, as he has done at least four times.
There is no infrastructure bill, no nuclear-arms deal with North Korea, no “repeal and replace Obamacare,” or Mexican funding for his wall.
Our draft-dodger-in-chief disparaged the late Sen. John McCain, as well as others shot down, captured, wounded, or killed, as “suckers” and “losers.”
He raided the budget for military bases to help pay for his wall. His “America first” rhetoric has alienated allies, strengthened Putin’s hand, made “Red” China stronger, given prominence to North Korea and its dictator, and has demonstrated his administration’s lack of a coherent foreign policy.
John Baker
DeBary