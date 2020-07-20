Editor, The Beacon:
What? Am I hearing right?
Back in April, when new COVID-19 cases in Florida were at 1,000 per day, Gov. Ron Desantis closed our public schools.
Now that new COVID-19 cases are at 5,000 per day, he gives his approval to reopen public schools. What?
Also, now, more young people are contracting and spreading the disease. Is this the right time to re-open schools?
Maybe, just maybe, if Mr. Desantis would stop contacting the White House for guidance, he would do the right thing for Florida citizens. We can only hope.
Paul Marcinuk
DeLand