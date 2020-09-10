Parents need to encourage ‘happiness and joy’

Editor, The Beacon:
It is obvious the people of India learned meditation and how to control their own minds and bodies from earlier childhood.
American parenting is deplorable. Their idea of a good parent is to control control control.
To me, it is disgusting to go shopping and see a parent thinking they are being good parents by taking away or saying no no no you can’t have that, rather than redirecting their little minds to think of something they can have that might bring them happiness and joy.
Unmet needs are like unrequited love, a true bore and very destructive.
Bonnie Carter
DeLand