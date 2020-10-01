Nothing cowardly about wearing a mask

Editor, The Beacon: 

Sir, there is nothing cowardly about wearing a mask in these harsh times. My mask is keeping you safe. You, sir, are putting me and many others at risk because of your reluctance to follow common sense. 

I suppose you don’t wear a seat belt because our corrupt government officials made it a law. 

You probably wouldn’t wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle if you were to ride in a state that mandates them. And you probably wouldn’t wear a gas mask in a gas attack because you were ordered to. 

That would infringe on your right to die a horrible death. 

My neighbor is a Korean and Vietnam war veteran. He is not a coward. He wears a mask! 

Stupid is as stupid does. As Forrest Gump said, “You can’t fix stupid.” 

I pray you don’t get your wish and die of the virus just because you wouldn’t wear a mask.

Dave Buckley 

DeLand 