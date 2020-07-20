Editor, The Beacon:
What are they thinking? As a resident of Lake Winnemissett Drive, I am well-aware of the various plans that have been put forth over the past 25 years to develop the east side of Lake Winnemissett. The current proposal by Kolter Homes would place 600 homes just east of the lake.
While some concessions have been made (no homes will be directly on the lake), the density of this project is extremely troublesome. The Lake Winnemissett community is made up of homes placed on lots that range in size from approximately one-half acre to 2.5 acres. Kolter is proposing 40- to 60-foot lots.
The project is not concurrent with land usage, and zoning changes should be denied.
Three members of the DeLand Planning Board voiced strong concerns over density, the environmental impact and the lack of adequate infrastructure to meet the needs of the area.
Our neighborhood is an active, multigenerational community. Moms with strollers, joggers, bikes, scooters and dog-walkers can be seen at any time of the day. The infusion of 600 additional homes and the residents’ daily activities that take them outside the development will significantly disrupt our way of life and create a truly dangerous environment.
The developer has said that they cannot move forward to create the active, adult community they envision with fewer than 600 homes. If that is the case, then I suggest they find another location.
Some have said that this project is the best we can get; I don't believe that to be true, and if you agree with me, please take action to stop this project.
If you are a concerned citizen of DeLand, I urge you to stop merely complaining about the excessive building in DeLand, and pick up the phone or send an email to each of the DeLand city commissioners and voice your opposition to this project.
— Savoie, of DeLand, has lived on Lake Winnemissett Drive for 22 years. She is a retired school psychologist, and has been active in the environmental-conservation community.