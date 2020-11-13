Letters to the Editor: We miss you, Don Nedobeck

THE ARTIST — Don Nedobeck poses with one of his iconic whimsical cat paintings at the 2019 DeLand Fall Festival of the Arts. 

BEACON FILE PHOTO

Editor, The Beacon:

Jak sie masz? (How are you?, in Polish.)

That could only be Don Nedobeck calling and waving.

He is recognized as a painter of whimsical cats and other creatures. He was also a people person. At his booth at the art shows, there would be a long line of “groupies” waiting to talk with Don.

Don had every right to puff up his chest, lift his chin, and prance. Instead, he was low-key and a sweetie pie.

His wife, Liz, and children and grandchildren were definitely it.

Tesknie za toba (We miss you), Don.

Kate Ruhlman

DeLand