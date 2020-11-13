Letters to the Editor: We miss you, Don Nedobeck

Editor, The Beacon:
Jak sie masz? (How are you?, in Polish.)
That could only be Don Nedobeck calling and waving.
He is recognized as a painter of whimsical cats and other creatures. He was also a people person. At his booth at the art shows, there would be a long line of “groupies” waiting to talk with Don.
Don had every right to puff up his chest, lift his chin, and prance. Instead, he was low-key and a sweetie pie.
His wife, Liz, and children and grandchildren were definitely it.
Tesknie za toba (We miss you), Don.
Kate Ruhlman
DeLand