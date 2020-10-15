Letters to the Editor: Recommends voting out Larizza

Editor, The Beacon:
To whom it may concern:
We recently marked the seventh anniversary (Aug. 31, 2013) of the events leading to our daughter Kayla’s death.
Kayla touched many lives, and is a light that was extinguished much too early. We miss her dearly, just as much today as the day we lost her, and what makes it especially hard is how any justice has been prevented so far.
We have not given up, and will continue this fight for the truth and justice for Kayla.
I am hoping you will help in getting the word out, in some form or fashion, about the callous and heartless ways people can be treated when they try to find closure, regarding State Attorney R.J. Larizza, who has been in this position far too long.
Kayla Davis was made a victim twice! Once by her killer, and again by the Volusia County state attorney, whose job it is to prosecute criminals and protect the dignity and rights of victims and their families.
The only way to ensure a shot at justice for Kayla and every other nameless, faceless victim denied justice is to vote out R.J. Larizza.
State Attorney Larizza is simply not upholding his sworn duty. Let me explain:
When you make an effort, after several years, to get an appointment with the state attorney with new and corrected evidence that a crime was committed, according to state statutes, and are told by the state attorney he was unwilling to look at it because he had numerous other murder cases to investigate. This being due to limited resources and that they didn't feel further investigatory efforts would yield results.
My investigator pointed out that we had a perfect storm of police incompetence … and that the State Attorney’s Office is not considering the totality of the evidence we have gathered.
The State Attorney’s Office and Police Department efforts failed our daughter Kayla’s right for justice.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Debbie Cicerello
DeLand
— Cicerello advised those who want to know more to visit the Kayla’s Angels Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kayla'sangels1