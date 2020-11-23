Letters to the Editor: No thanks, Democrats, for offering Kumbaya moment

Editor, The Beacon:
I find it extremely amusing that Democrats and their “friends” in the media are rushing so quickly to promote a Kumbaya moment for us all after the election. We’re all supposed to bury the hatchet and come together to heal the country, now that they are feeling victorious. What a crock.
Democrats have been an abject embarrassment in how they’ve acted since the election of 2016. They called Trump illegitimate and are aghast that he would dispute the current outcome (the definition of hypocrisy). And his challenges are already considered “unfounded” by some media pundits.
Locally, Democrats unabashedly shunned us from their businesses. Nationally, they impeached without evidence. They ignore lawlessness and rioting, calling that activity “peaceful,” while ignoring the actions of a domestic-terrorist organization known as Antifa.
They’ve consistently blocked any meaningful legislation and, in a promise born of their sheer zeal for power, they promise to “kill” the Republican Party by eliminating the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, granting statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and granting citizenship to millions of illegals knowing the majority of them will vote Democrat into perpetuity.
So, until Democrats are willing to stop threatening every fiber of the fabric of our republic to stick their fingers in the eye of every one of their political opponents on the right, I’ll pass on Kumbaya.
If Democrats can only “come together” and be civil when they feel they are in control and can dominate, it smacks of sarcasm and arrogance. To be kind, it’s convenient. I’ll pass.
David S. Rauschenberger
Orange City