Letters to the Editor: Congressman Waltz resists criticizing Trump and Putin

Editor, The Beacon:
U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz has demonstrated outstanding loyalty to President Trump. In addition to voting the way he is told, Waltz has resisted criticizing Trump and his administration for plundering the treasury.
With 4 percent of the world’s population and 20 percent of its COVID deaths, Waltz congratulates Trump on a fine job.
Waltz didn’t object when Trump called him and others who served “losers” and “suckers.” Like Trump, Waltz never criticizes Putin, even for paying bounties to kill American soldiers.
I can’t think of a better Trump tool than Michael Waltz.
Sam Sloss
DeLand