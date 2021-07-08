Letter-writers speak out about development: Concerned about so much development

Editor, The Beacon:
My wife and I are celebrating seven years in DeLand. The lure of grandchildren finally convinced us to leave our beloved Chattanooga, Tennessee, where we had lived our whole adult lives.
There was some minor culture shock, but we have learned our new surroundings and enjoy all that this area has to offer. Where else can you enjoy breakfast in DeLand, lunch beside the ocean, and a great afternoon bike ride along one of the many great trails surrounding our town? You can even throw in a couple of wonderful state parks if you are so inclined.
What other city has the great small-town vibe we enjoy and, at the same time, reasonably easy access to three major airports? We are far away enough to avoid the crush of the theme parks, yet close enough to get there with a short drive. Old Florida, modern Florida, beach Florida, nature Florida … it is all available here in Volusia County.
Even with all these positives, we have concerns. Most of these are centered around the rapid growth we have experienced in the past seven years. The open fields along State Road 472 are now full of houses, and a new one seems to be finished out daily. The whole Victoria-themed development, still growing and spreading rapidly, has caused intersections in that area to become impassable.
U.S. Highway 17-92 on the south side of town approaches gridlock twice a day, as people go to work and return home. New businesses are popping up everywhere.
We live on the north side of town and have been spared most of this explosive development, but there are signs that we will soon have our turn. Land is being cleared along Plymouth Avenue, and houses are mushrooming. An abandoned nursery on State Road 15A is being cleared for development. It seems that every Beacon publication has an article about 400 homes here, 250 there and 300 over yonder.
Growth is good, if … and this is a big if … the streets, schools, water supply, power grid, fire and police, traffic control, building codes and city/county services are able to keep up. It seems that our growth happens first, and then we begin to figure out how to deal with it.
DeLand and Volusia County have very capable planners and engineers, but we have to be sure their priorities don’t play second fiddle to the pressure of the developers.
People have to live somewhere. The housing shortage in our area indicates that many “new” Floridians are choosing our area. If I were choosing a Florida location to set up housekeeping, DeLand would be an obvious choice. We have it all … location, attractions, community spirit and an attractive small-town vibe. But, let’s be sure we aren’t sacrificing all that is good for all that is crowded and overbuilt.
We love DeLand, and are so glad we chose it to make our home. It will change, and rapidly. We just hope the change is managed, well-conceived and respectful of all we enjoy.
Clark Houck
DeLand