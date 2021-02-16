Letter to the Editor: Why not fix bike trail?

Editor, The Beacon:
In response to City of DeLand’s question of how to spend $600,000: How about using it to repair the bike trail off West New Hampshire Avenue between South Clara Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard?
The whole trail needs to be redone and brought up to date, and made safe to walk and/or ride bikes on.
Thanks for your attention to this issue.
Ronald White
DeLand
Editor’s note: While we appreciate the letter from Mr. White sharing his opinion about City of DeLand needs, the $600,000 available in the Community Redevelopment Agency fund may not be spent on this project.
The CRA funds must be spent within the boundaries of the Downtown DeLand CRA district, which roughly encompass the core of Downtown DeLand, plus a short stretch of West Voorhis Avenue.