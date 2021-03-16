Letter to the Editor: We shouldn’t have to inhale smoke at Sperling Sports Complex

Editor, The Beacon:
I frequent Sperling Sports Complex very often for church softball and my grandson’s sporting events. There has never been a time when I have not had to suffer through people smoking and not just cigarettes, either.
I do not care if it is for “medicinal” purposes; it should not be in a public area where even babies who are trying to enjoy family participation must be subjected to inhaling that junk.
On many occasions, I have said something to the smokers, who get all uppity and in my face about it, apparently only caring about getting their fix, no matter who it affects.
I have also addressed the director of Parks & Rec. Their hands are tied due to the law. Let’s untie their hands and have a healthy clean environment in which to enjoy ourselves in the great outdoors.
Write Tallahassee!
Ginny Cox
DeLand