Letter to the Editor: We can help end global poverty

Editor, The Beacon:
Hello, readers. Today I am writing to impress upon you the importance of tackling global poverty.
I am an intern at The Borgen Project, a national nonprofit that strives to help reduce global poverty by making it a focus of U.S. foreign policy.
Through this internship, I have learned so much about how the everyday citizen can quickly, and easily, help the efforts to end global poverty. It is as simple as making a 30-second phone call or sending out a quick email.
You can help by contacting the leaders in your state, and urging them to join the fight to reduce global poverty. These small actions can — and will — help millions of people.
Emily VanDemark
DeLand