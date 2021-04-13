Letter to the Editor: We can all find ways to conserve water at home and at work

Editor, The Beacon:
Thank you for the article about how our water comes from the aquifer.
We need to conserve our water use now, so that there will be plenty for future generations and the wildlife.
After I read about water shortages in California, Israel and South Africa in The Christian Science Monitor a few years ago, I decided to conserve more water.
When I take a shower, I collect some of the water to flush the toilet.
When I rinse produce, I use the water to water my potted plants.
A regular toilet uses 5 to 7 gallons per flush. Energy-efficient toilets use 1.28 gallons per flush. I will ask my employer to install an energy-efficient toilet.
We can create beautiful rock gardens instead of lawns.
If the rate we pay for water doubles, we will surely find ways to conserve water.
Cynthia J. Kuest
DeLand