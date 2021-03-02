Letter to the Editor: Trump helped members of minority groups

Editor, The Beacon:
I write in response to a recent guest commentary (Jan. 28-Feb. 3 edition) that implied that President Trump is a racist and that some of his disappointed supporters now constitute a violent threat to African Americans.
I searched the column in vain for any factual basis for such an outlandish claim. Being called a racist is one of the most insulting and damning accusations that can be made of another person (outside of being called an ax-murderer or child molester, perhaps).
Such a deeply offensive smear should be accompanied by an elucidation of facts to support it. None were provided.
The truth is that President Trump did more for the Black community than any other president in recent history, including fostering a pre-COVID economy that produced the highest wage growth and lowest unemployment rate for Black and Hispanic Americans on record, garnering the most minority votes of any Republican in recent history, achieving criminal-justice reforms long advocated by civil-rights organizations and using his pardon power to free many minorities who had been misused by the justice system.
John DiChiara
DeLand