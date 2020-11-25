Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who serve at the end of life

Editor, The Beacon:
COVID-19 has changed the way health care is delivered — from birth to death.
During November, which has been celebrated as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month for 40 years, Haven would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the difficult but rewarding work of our dedicated, hometown end-of-life care providers, as well as to thank families and communities for their support and commitment.
Haven nurses, aides, social workers and chaplains have been honored to be allowed to walk alongside patients and their loved ones.
Haven mobilized quickly during this pandemic to ensure it would never miss a step in its commitment to patients, families and communities.
With National Hospice Month occurring during a pandemic this year, Haven encourages you to use this health emergency as the impetus to finally have that candid conversation with loved ones to discuss your wishes, should you become seriously ill.
For those of us who strongly support Haven and the mission-driven care the organization has provided in North Central Florida for more than 40 years, it’s a time to give thanks for the support of the communities they serve, and to remember the tens of thousands of lives they’ve had the honor of accompanying on the final steps of life’s journey.
If Haven can help with advance-care planning, or provide palliative or hospice care, we would be honored to do so; and stand, ready and willing.
Visit Haven’s website at www.beyourhaven.org to access information and tools to guide you, or call 1-800-727-1889.
Channing Coolidge
DeLand
— Coolidge, a DeLand attorney, is a member of the Haven Volusia & Flagler Community Advisory Board.