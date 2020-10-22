Letter to the Editor: Supports Jennifer Coen for Hospital Authority

Editor, The Beacon:
Jennifer Coen is a local business owner who will bring a fresh voice and valuable insight to the West Volusia Hospital Authority.
As a twice-elected board member of the WVHA, I know the importance of working together with the other commissioners in order to meet the growing health care needs of our community. I believe that Jennifer Coen is the candidate best suited to lead the Hospital Authority at a time when so many West Volusia residents are in need of help due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The decisions made by the West Volusia Hospital Authority affect access to health care for many West Volusia families. It’s important we elect leaders like Jennifer who are dedicated to continuing the tremendous work the Hospital Authority has done in meeting the human needs of the most vulnerable members of our community.
Your vote matters, and for many local residents, it may be the only thing keeping them from losing access to health care. Please vote Jennifer Coen for the West Volusia Hospital Authority to keep health care accessible to everyone.
Barb Girtman
DeLand
— Girtman represents District 1 on the Volusia County Council.