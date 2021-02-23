Letter to the Editor: SunRail should be extended to DeLand very soon

Editor, The Beacon:
I continue to hope the SunRail system will be extended to DeLand as soon as possible. In the six years we have lived in DeLand, we have driven to DeBary and ridden the train many times. Our destination is usually Winter Park or occasionally the downtown area, where we shop and enjoy the restaurants available close to the stations.
The same day trip could work in reverse to benefit DeLand businesses. DeLand merchants could do an advertising blitz to convince people that a quick trip to DeLand makes for a great outing. We could tout the excellent dining choices, unique shops, and brewpubs, and the fact that we enjoy an historic, walkable “Old Florida” town.
Votran could provide a bus to meet the train, where your ticket would provide a ride to town at no additional cost. By making DeLand a must-see destination, local merchants could really benefit. The train is fast, clean, cheap, and avoids I-4. What could be more attractive to those seeking a fun-filled day in beautiful DeLand?
Clark Houck
DeLand