Editor, The Beacon:
I recently walked down the Spring-to-Spring Trail for a few miles, and I noticed that there are no bicycle-repair stations along the portion that I went down.
I only know of one repair station, which is just after the portion going toward Osteen near Garfield Road, and I counted only two benches within 5 miles.
This brought about the thought that as Central Florida begins to develop more, more people will get on the trail, and a good deal of these people may not be physically fit enough to go long distances at a time and will need places to rest for a bit and to maybe repair their bicycles.
Karl Rhoads
DeBary