Letter to the Editor: Sales tax better than property tax

Editor, The Beacon:
Mr. Wright’s recent commentary is certainly open for some scrutiny. First, he picks out six very accomplished Republican gentlemen who ran for president five years ago, and each had a tax plan. No Democrats came under his observation for comparison.
In his second paragraph, he cites the IRS regarding regressive-type sales tax. Why would we lend any credence to the very organization that bilks the American people out of $11.8 billion per year just to operate?
A sales tax would probably eliminate 50 percent of that cost since the agency would no longer be chasing individuals, but only dealing with companies. Tax is collected at the point of sale.
Wright also states that rich and poor pay the same dollar amount. That would only be true if their taxable purchases were the same. Most rich people spend much more on taxable goods than people of lesser means.
His third paragraph makes no sense at all. He talks about a sales tax but equates it to an income tax. The only way his theory works is if both the widow and the rich person spend their entire income on taxable goods. Leaving neither with residual funds. Therefore, the rich person has no money to tax-shelter in investments.
Now, let’s consider this same widow on a fixed income who lives in a decent home. Her property tax goes up every year, eventually forcing her out of a home she loves. Higher sales tax that eliminates property tax helps Florida residents stay in their homes. Tourist tax dollars at a higher rate help those of us who live here.
If in fact Florida is the No. 2 most-regressive tax state according to the cited paper “Who Pays?” then why have we become the third most-populous state in the nation? I guess we need to ask all the folks from New York who moved here to get away from the oppressive income-tax system there.
We have a very affordable lifestyle here in Florida, with a myriad of employment opportunities and a very astute government. A sales tax even catches those who use illicit funds or try to escape income tax. Just try to leave Home Depot without paying the tax.
Chris Galasso
DeLand