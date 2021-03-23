Letter to the Editor: Rush Limbaugh was a happy warrior

Editor, The Beacon:
I write in response to the open letter to Gov. DeSantis (published in the March 11-17 edition) concerning the late Rush Limbaugh.
While one can fairly debate the issue of lowering the flag in his honor, there is no basis for accusing Limbaugh of fostering “racial hatred” or “homophobia,” nor was he simply “catering ... to the rich.”
Rush was a happy warrior who championed mainstream conservative values, including limited government, personal responsibility and the preservation of our sacred constitutional liberties for all citizens regardless of race, creed or color.
Rush was a happy warrior for his beliefs and used biting satirical humor to skewer the hypocrisies and pretensions of country-club Republicans, left-wing Democrats and their media sycophants.
He would not have stayed at the top of his profession for more than three decades with his massive audience if his message did not resonate with regular Americans from all walks of life.
John DiChiara
DeLand