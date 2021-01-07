Letter to the Editor: Resident complains about City Hall closings

An open letter to Lake Helen Interim City Administrator Lee Evett, Mayor Daisy Raisler and City Commissioners:
Welcome back! I hope everyone had a great holiday; however, I am sorry to say that I was extremely disappointed with the City of Lake Helen for closing City Hall Dec. 28-31. All of your neighboring counties’ governing offices were doing business as usual.
This is poor service and unacceptable to the citizens of Lake Helen, for you have abandoned them once again. Just as the president of the United States has done us when he was losing the election.
The first thing I would like to draw your attention to is that when Becky Witte, the city administrator, resigned, the entire city shut down. The magistrate meetings came to a halt.
My parents have two issues with the neighbors who harass them daily that have not been resolved. It was as if the City of Lake Helen could not function. My question here is, are you running a dictatorship form of government where only one person has all the power?
To make matters worse, when law enforcement comes out and Police Chief Mike Walker does not respond, neither does code enforcement, which is where my complaints are.
When you ask when these issues are going to be resolved, the response you are given is that “we are backed up.” I understand, but if City Hall keeps closing and they don’t cross-train anyone, the city will be at a standstill again.
This is unacceptable. I hope that there will be improvements soon to the matters I have drawn to your attention and that I will not be forced to take any further action. I look forward to hearing from you on the matters discussed.
Yours sincerely,
Gaysha Taylor Hill
Lake Helen