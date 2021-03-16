Letter to the Editor: Reader wants his turn on the catwalk

Editor, The Beacon:
I am an admittedly unlovely 72-year-old male who has always self-identified as an international supermodel … it is my truth. Sen. Warren has hers; I have mine.
But the czars of fashion have turned a blind eye over the decades. So I petition any legal minds within the reach of this publication to represent me (pro bono, thanks) in my lawsuit against Vogue magazine, demanding a cover shoot.
My complaint, if they deny me, will charge them with sexism, ageism and perhaps, unsightly-ism.
To be clear, I’m not after damages. I want my turn on the catwalk. Please help me realize the dream.
Brad Mason
DeLand