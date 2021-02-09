Letter to the Editor: Reader suggests putting more thought into headlines

Editor, The Beacon:
I’m curious as to the purpose of your headline under a picture of the president and Dr. Biden stating, “Are they coming for your wallet?”
I did read the article indicating further detail, stating that there is nothing to worry about.
But, the headline is extremely biased and sends a false message to an already polarized community.
There are some who will jump on that headline and run with rumors of the Democrats taking our money.
I think The Beacon should think about the wording of their headlines and how it will be interpreted by the community.
Thank you,
Karen Rainville
DeLand