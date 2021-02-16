Letter to the Editor: Reader asks elected leaders to support Florida’s libraries

Dear Representatives,
We understand that budget negotiations are currently going on and are asking that you support restoring the state library budget to historic levels of at least $33 million.
Unless we meet that number, necessary federal aid will not continue and, without it, libraries cannot continue to supply essential services to local communities.
Please support budget levels of at least $33 million to support Florida’s libraries.
I speak for our local board of directors, but also for the thousands of patrons who use our libraries statewide every day. We are a vital lifeline for your constituents.
Thank you,
Christy Jefferson
— Jefferson is president of the Friends of Deltona Library.