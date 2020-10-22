Editor, The Beacon:
My answer to Maria Dardano’s question “What is wrong with Americans who still support Trump?” is “What is wrong with Americans who support Biden and the leftist Democrats?”
I agree that Trump can be a crass individual at times, but he certainly isn’t pushing our country in a socialist direction. If you think socialism is the way to go, then I beg you to access the internet and study up on how socialism works and if it has worked well in other countries.
I for one prefer capitalism.
Shirley Bean
Orange City