Letter to the Editor: Nothing cowardly about wearing a mask

Editor, The Beacon:
Sir, there is nothing cowardly about wearing a mask in these harsh times. My mask is keeping you safe. You, sir, are putting me and many others at risk because of your reluctance to follow common sense.
I suppose you don’t wear a seat belt because our corrupt government officials made it a law. You probably wouldn’t wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle if you were to ride in a state that mandates them. And you probably wouldn’t wear a gas mask in a gas attack because you were ordered to. That would infringe on your right to die a horrible death.
My neighbor is a Korean and Vietnam war veteran. He is not a coward. He wears a mask!
Stupid is as stupid does. As Forrest Gump said, “You can’t fix stupid.”
I pray you don’t get your wish and die of the virus just because you wouldn’t wear a mask.
Dave Buckley
DeLand