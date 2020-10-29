Letter to the Editor: Mayoral candidate gives thanks

Editor, The Beacon:
I am writing today to express my sincere gratitude to your paper and to the citizens of Orange City for the many positive interactions I have had during my campaign. Thank you all for participating in our democracy.
I have been very motivated by so many conversations on the campaign trail. It has been inspiring to have had so many engaged and concerned citizens share their views about Orange City with me over the past few months.
This campaign to represent my neighbors has truly been a blessing to me. I feel positive about this election.
When we are engaged, informed and exercise our right to vote, we can make a positive difference in our community.
I am humbled by the overwhelming response from the community and the individuals who believe in me and trust in my leadership to represent them.
I appreciate the support of my neighbors and the unbiased reporting of The West Volusia Beacon.
Thank you for this gift.
In your service,
Anthony Pupello, candidate for Orange City mayor