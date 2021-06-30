Letter to the Editor: Local journalism can help us learn and adapt

Editor, The Beacon:
Twenty-six years ago, a brilliant American mind foresaw the world that we’ve been living in during the past few years. Carl Sagan, the astrophysicist/astrobiologist creator of the Cosmos documentary series, wrote this in 1995:
“I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time — when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the key manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness. The dumbing down of America is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30-second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance.”
The lessons of history show that for our society and civilization to survive, we must learn and adapt. But most of all, we must learn.
Please read your local newspaper and support it with your subscription, so you learn what you need to know to be part of shaping your community’s future.
Please seek out multiple unbiased, trustworthy sources for information, and make fact-based decisions about the key issues that face us. Our future depends on it.
Greg Heeter
DeLand