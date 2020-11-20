Letter to the Editor: Let’s give the shops a community inventory

Editor, The Beacon:
I love DeLand, and I really don’t want this virus to change it! I don’t want to see stores close.
I know putting money upfront to provide inventory is very risky for small retailers.
This is what I decided to do. I made a list of some things I would like to have.
I went to the shops where I would order them, and paid for the items with the order.
When the items come in, I will not pick them up, but will let the shops put them on the shelf for sale — if the merchandise suits their store and they want to.
If the shops sell the items, fine, the shop can order another. Then, in January, I will go pick the items up.
The shop owners I spoke to like the idea. If it makes sense to you, we can provide inventory for the shops without risk.
They may need a book: Community Inventory.
I know everyone has Amazon deliver to their doors, but I like the shops and the people in them.
It’s worth a couple of dollars to see Downtown DeLand busy.
Chris Lagi
DeLand