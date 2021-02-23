Letter to the Editor: Keep all potential SunRail riders in mind

Editor, The Beacon:
Thank you, West Volusia Beacon, for keeping us up on what’s happening with SunRail and its long-awaited connection to DeLand. Thanks, also, to the Volusia County Council, FDOT, and all the creative planners who have worked so hard to lessen the financial burden of this endeavor.
In addition to commuters from DeLand and nearby Lake County, potential riders could be retirees, Stetson students, tourists and newcomers who were used to public transportation in their hometowns.
Please keep these riders in mind when scheduling train and bus service to and from the station, so they can all enjoy this great service.
Dee Buckley
DeLand