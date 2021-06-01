Letter to the Editor: How much freedom?

Editor, The Beacon:
I had to laugh when I saw “Make a break for freedom with Touzled at the Athens Theatre” on The Beacon website, but yet the Athens Theatre still doesn’t let those fully vaccinated be free of their masks.
Freedom is a great thing to think about this Memorial Day weekend, as we remember those who paid the ultimate price for us to have freedom!
Thank you to all those who have and continue to serve. God bless those in charge at the Athens Theatre, and God bless the USA!
David Stokes
DeLand