Letter to the Editor: Holiday travel, coronavirus and some hope

Editor, The Beacon:
We are in the middle of the holiday season, and millions of Americans are set to travel between now and the New Year.
There are also millions of us who are completely revamping our holiday traditions and taking extra care to maximize our safety.
With Florida continuing to see a good number of snowbirds flock south for the holidays, and our state recently reaching the devastating milestone of more than 1 million cases statewide, I am very concerned that we may see yet another significant spike in infections over these next several months.
At times, it seems that there is no end in sight to this pandemic, but I am here to assure you that we will make it through this.
Thanks to the development of several promising vaccine candidates by America’s pharmaceutical industry recently, I believe we are starting to see the light at the end of this horrible tunnel.
So, while I can’t help but worry about what may follow this holiday season, and I certainly want to encourage others to make smart and safe decisions around holiday travel, I am also filled with hope that next year we will be a better and healthier America.
Whether you are choosing to travel or hunker down this holiday season, please know that the coronavirus remains an ever-present threat to every American and, if we can just hold on a little bit longer, science will get us out of this mess.
Stacy Mitchell
DeLand