Letter to the Editor: Crosses glorify Easter in Downtown DeLand

Editor, The Beacon:
On Easter morning, throughout Downtown DeLand on Woodland Boulevard, storefronts display Christian crosses decorated with fresh-flower arrangements. Usually, one or more churches join together to create this pageantry, but this year the “go-ahead” came too late for the churches to plan.
That’s when Jennifer Strickland, owner of Stetson Flowers, at the corner of North Woodland Boulevard and West Plymouth Avenue, stepped up to a big “plate”!
Stetson Flowers built the crosses, decorated them beautifully, with artistry sensitive to the occasion, and then placed them at each storefront, as a tribute to the sacred Easter occasion.
If you missed this very special DeLand tradition, don’t miss it next year!
Thank you sincerely, Stetson Flowers, for sharing with your community!
Suze Peace
DeLand