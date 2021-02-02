Editor, The Beacon:
My hat is off to the writer of a letter that recently appeared in your paper. I want to compliment Mr. Greg Heeter on his recent letter titled “If we tweak just a few things, America is unstoppable.”
I do not know Mr. Heeter, but he is right on the money with his comments in his letter. My hope is that the current administration will pay attention and follow through with the things needed to be accomplished in order to bring this country back to the strongest democracy in the world, so all of us can hold our heads up high again.
J.R. Bensenhaver
DeLand