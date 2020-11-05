Letter to the Editor: Comparing DeBary and Orange City

Editor, The Beacon:
Orange City’s property-tax rate is 7.8332. DeBary’s property-tax rate is 2.9247.
In Orange City, the mayor is paid $13,291.20 per year (which includes annual cost-of-living increase).
In DeBary, the mayor is paid $6,000 per year.
In Orange City, City Council members receive $11,086.40 per year (which includes annual cost-of-living increase).
In DeBary, City Council members receive $4,800 per year.
The population of DeBary is 21,828, and they have four council members, while the population of Orange City is 12,156, with six council members.
DeBary takes the question of salary increases to the people, while Orange City council members simply give it to themselves.
What is wrong with this picture?
Linda Seaman
Orange City