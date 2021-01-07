Letter to the Editor: Church leaders’ comments show they’re out of touch

Editor, The Beacon:
I wish to address some comments made by Pastor Fred Lowry and deacon Loren King contained in The Beacon’s article regarding the sale of Deltona Lakes Baptist Church.
Pastor Lowry stated, “The devil is at work keeping people busy.”
To the pastor, I submit that with 11 million to 14 million people out of work, facing foreclosure and eviction, cutoff utilities and enduring severe hunger, there is a lot more keeping them busy every day than a fictional devil. They are dealing with simply trying to survive.
I found the statement lacking in social awareness, and it certainly wasn’t compassionate or Christian.
To deacon King, his right-wing attack on young people “follow[ing] socialism” is a blanket insult to all the young people who are working so hard toward a more equal and just society that works for all people, not just those at the top.
I would suggest they have better things to do than to take part in tired rituals on any given Sunday. Yes, they’re busy all right, protesting violence and injustice, trying to secure health care for all, eliminate hunger and deal with climate change. In other words, solving problems.
These statements by church leaders clearly show how out of touch they are with what’s happening in society, and why it’s become necessary to sell the church.
As a secular humanist, I find myself hoping it sells to an entity that will pay their fair share in taxes; the revenue is sorely needed.
Carol Curry
DeLand