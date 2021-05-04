Letter to the Editor: Changing world

Editor, The Beacon:
Back in the 1950s, when I was in high school, the second language learned by most students was French, the diplomat’s language.
Then in the 1980s, the language became Spanish.
Now, in 2021, the language is becoming Chinese.
You better start learning it, America. We’ve been building them up for the past 50 years, and now they’re ready to take us on.
You thought Russia was our No. 1 enemy — well, surprise, surprise.
The Washington Swamp sold out our country.
God bless and save America and its people. Amen.
Silvio F. Spiconardi
DeBary