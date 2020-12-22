Letter to the Editor: Celebrating the Trump vaccine

Editor, The Beacon:
While my Democratic friends are celebrating their victory over “Drumpf,” I’m celebrating the fact that Donald Trump, via his “Warp Speed” initiative, has presided over no less than three vaccines to help us over the COVID-19 threat.
So, when you feel that needle enter your arm and you are participating in a health miracle never before experienced, many of us on the right are unabashedly calling it the “Trump Vaccine.”
I find it laughable that the last success of Trump’s first term will be shot into the body of those who hate him so much. The “Trump Vaccine” is what it is. Touché.
David S. Rauschenberger
Orange City