Letter to the Editor: Autism helpers are grateful

Editor, The Beacon:
Creative Living Inc. wants to thank our donors, sponsors and volunteers who helped with our car wash May 28.
Thanks to:
• Save-A-Lot Grocery Store, 939 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand
• Santorini’s Greek Cuisine, 136 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand
• The Bridge Neighborhood Center for their volunteers who helped to create a successful event.
Creative Living Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people with autism with in-home support. For information about the organization, call us at 386-747-4448.
Bonnie Carter
DeLand