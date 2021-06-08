Letter to the Editor: Autism helpers are grateful

Editor, The Beacon:

Creative Living Inc. wants to thank our donors, sponsors and volunteers who helped with our car wash May 28.

Thanks to:

• Save-A-Lot Grocery Store, 939 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

• Santorini’s Greek Cuisine, 136 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

• The Bridge Neighborhood Center for their volunteers who helped to create a successful event.

Creative Living Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people with autism with in-home support. For information about the organization, call us at 386-747-4448.

Bonnie Carter

DeLand