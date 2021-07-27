Letter to the Editor: Appreciates the stories of heroic men and women

Editor, The Beacon:
I enjoy so much of The Beacon, and the Hometown Heroes EXTRA! supplement from the July 14-20 edition was especially good reading.
The story of DeLandite Sgt. Ceasar Bryant, U.S. Army, was especially touching. His heroism and selflessness are traits we hear so much about in our men and women in the military.
I am reminded of John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this, that a person will lay down his life for his friends.”
The article gives a quote from Jim Haslitt, the helicopter pilot who flew Sgt. Bryant out of his last landing zone: “I’ll never forget the loss of such a man.”
Oh, that we all never forget the loss of such men and women.
Thank you, Beacon, for giving us the stories of these men and women so they may be remembered, even by those of us who never met them but are forever grateful for their service and ultimate sacrifice.
Richard Sava
Deltona